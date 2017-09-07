Stocking classrooms: Teachers supply giveaway set for Saturday

school supplies

HOUSTON - A volunteer group called KIDS 2 KIDS is holding a supply giveaway to help Houston-area teachers stock their classrooms for their first days back to school after Hurricane Harvey.

The giveaway is open to all teachers. The volunteers will also hand out activity bags for children staying in shelters.

The supply giveaway will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Kindred Church, 2515 Waugh Drive.

Teachers should bring a badge and their teacher ID.

Supplies to giveaway will include scissors, glue, workbooks, readers and more.

