Stitch in Time: Grandmother helps save weddings after Alfred Angelo closes
When an Alfredo Angelo bridal shop closed in Oklahoma City, one grandmother took all the dresses to her home before the store closed so she could finish the work that brides needed before their wedding.
KENS 8:00 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
"I Should Be Dead Right Now": Houston man survives fall from Calif. cliffs
-
Mermaid dock owners found
-
Injured Woodlands teen celebrates a milestone
-
Mom and kids held captive for two years
-
Police: 12-year-old boy pistol-whipped, robbed
-
Bodybuilder flattered by J-Lo comparisons
-
Exclusive Video: Game room raid in north Harris County
-
Woman convicted in crash that killed Pearland officer sentenced to 32 years
-
Where'd all the green anoles go?
-
Charges filed in illegal game room bust
More Stories
-
FBCSO: Ex-HPD officer charged with intoxication…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Neighbor: Bullets narrowly miss two kids playing in…Aug. 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
-
4 officers taken to hospital after 2 HPD cruisers collideAug. 4, 2017, 6:20 p.m.