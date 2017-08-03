State law could prevent San Antonio from moving a Confederate statue
A state senator filed a bill on Tuesday with the aim of protecting historical monuments. The legislation would prevent any statue that's existed for at least 40 years from being removed, altered, or renamed.
KENS 6:45 AM. CDT August 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cyclist hurt by tap on popular trail
-
Woman allegedly fatally shot common-law husband after finding him cheating
-
Parents outraged over shoe design while others don't see harm
-
HPD: Father held family hostage for hours
-
Sentencing for woman who caused crash that killed Pearland Police officer
-
Houston Forecast for Thursday morning
-
Fry's Electronics removes controversial display in Webster
-
Rapper throws cash at Whataburger customers
-
Family reunited with dog missing for 3 years
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
More Stories
-
HPD: Car drives into crowd outside club, shots firedAug. 3, 2017, 6:11 a.m.
-
TB testing planned Thursday for hundreds of FBISD studentsAug. 3, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
-
HPD: Man may face domestic abuse charges after SWAT standoffAug. 2, 2017, 6:57 p.m.