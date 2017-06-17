Stabbing in South Austin sends one person to hospital

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating a stabbing in South Austin that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Police said the call came in just before noon from the Walmart on East Ben White Blvd.

Austin Travis County EMS transported one male stabbing victim to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the victim told police the stabbing occurred at Blunn Creek Apartments, an apartment complex just north of the Walmart.

Police are looking for four male, Hispanic suspects in their 20's. They may be driving a black SUV.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the stabbing to occur.

