St. Louis area boy dies in Tropical Storm Cindy

(Photo: Smith, Jeanie)

FORT MORGAN, ALA. - A 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area died in Fort Morgan, Alabama Wednesday morning.

A St. Louis area couple was vacationing in Fort Morgan, Alabama when their son walked outside of the condo they're staying at and was standing only a few feet from the door when a huge wave came ashore and hit a log, which slammed into the boy's head, causing severe trauma to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is believed to be the first fatality in the Fort Morgan area related to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Statement from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

On June 21, 2017 at approximately 1030 am, Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 3118 Ponce De Leon Court off Fort Morgan Road to a possible drowning. Once on the scene its was discovered that a 10-year-old male had walked outside a condo his family was staying in and was standing only a few feet from the door. Between the boy and the waterfront was a large log. The boy’s father was outside but several feet away attending other children and noticed a huge wave was coming ashore heading toward the log and his son. The wave hit the log knocking the log into and over his son. The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance. The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.

The youth was transported to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile where an autopsy will be performed.

The family was vacationing from the St. Louis Missouri area.

© 2017 KSDK-TV