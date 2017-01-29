Sprinklers flood floors of UH dorm, students evacuated

Stagnant water can be seen in one of the UH dorm hallways Sunday evening. (Photo: Greg Fails)

HOUSTON - Fire sprinklers at a University of Houston student housing dorm left students waterlogged and looking for a place to stay.

It is unclear what set the sprinklers off Sunday evening. No fire was found in the building, officials said.

A spokesman said the water is draining and as many as 92 rooms could be affected. Students had to grab what they could before leaving the dorms.

The University said it's working to move the students to temporary housing.

