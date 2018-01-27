Spring ISD teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student

SPRING, Texas - A substitute teacher with Spring ISD is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a student while the teen was asleep.

Manuel Gamboa, 35, a teacher a Dekaney High School, is accused of molesting a student who had fallen asleep at his apartment in June of 2017.

According to court documents, Gamboa gave the 17 year old alcohol and when the student fell asleep on his couch, Gamboa performed a sex act on him.

When the teen woke up he asked to borrow the teacher's phone to call his mom. That's when the student says he discovered Gamboa had pictures and videos of him performing oral sex on the student as the student slept.

The teen said he had no memory of it and deleted the pictures and videos from the phone. His parents took him to Memorial Hermann Hospital to undergo a Sexual Assault Examination.

Gamboa has been charged with Sexual Assault and Improper Relationship With A Student.

Spring ISD issued the following statement to KHOU 11 News Saturday evening:

Immediately upon notification by Harris County of potential pending charges against Mr. Gamboa, a substitute teacher in the district, he was removed from our substitute pool. The safety of our students is our highest priority. The criminal history and references of job applicants, including those who apply to serve as substitutes, are routinely checked before they are hired.

