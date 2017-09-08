Spokane couple Harvey and Irma are nothing like the hurricanes that bear their names

photo by Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash --- Harvey and Irma are not just hurricane names right now, they are also the names of a local couple that has been married for 75 years.

The phone has been ringing off the hook for the local couple who have found themselves in the national spotlight.

Meet Irma and Harvey Schulter.

“I’m 92, I turn 93 in November. He turned 104 in July,” said Irma.

They met through mutual friends, but Irma said it took a lot of convincing for her to agree to walk down the aisle with Harvey.

“He said come on let’s get married, and I said oh no I have to finish school,” said Irma.

They had three children together but fostered many more.

Harvey owned a barber shop in downtown Hillyard at the intersection of Market and Queen for years. It was sold and is now owned by Mr. Ken, so we asked Harvey about his time as a barber.

“I used to really enjoy it though. I had a lot of friends and a lot of customers,” said Harvey.

We asked Irma and Harvey about how they got their names, Irma did not know where hers came from. Harvey said he was named after his neighbor.

“Remember now we’re talking about the Great Depression. They lived on the farms, and the neighbor lived on a farm too. And they were probably really close because they would help one another back and forth,” said Irma.

Irma said when their family told them they shared the name of the recent hurricanes they did not believe it.

“I was surprised, but I thought those kids were pulling our legs. So, I didn’t believe them. I thought, oh sure…the kids are always trying to get the best of me,” said Irma.

Harvey and Irma said they have never considered themselves to resemble a hurricane, they said this will be an unusual memory to share together.

“Be nice when it’s over with because a lot of people are getting really torn up with this mess,” said Irma.

