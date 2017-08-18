Splendora ISD student hit by car after getting off bus

CLEVELAND, Texas - A junior high student was hit by a car after the child was dropped off by a school bus Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near Midline Road.

The child was taken to the hospital but the injuries sustained are not life-threatening, the district says.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the accident or if the driver involved was at fault.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

