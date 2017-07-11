Southwest plane returns to ABIA after fight between passengers

Austin police officers were seen escorting passengers off a plane Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Lisa Birkman, passenger and former WilCo Commissioner)

AUSTIN - A plane with Southwest Airlines returned to Austin Tuesday afternoon after two passengers started fighting.

A representative with Austin Bergstrom International Airport told KVUE Southwest 3590 was departing from Austin and heading to Chicago when there was a disturbance in the cabin. The flight then returned and landed safely at ABIA at around 5 p.m. Two passengers were removed from the plane by the Austin Police Department.

In a statement, Southwest confirmed that "an altercation onboard between two passengers" caused the plane to turn around.

ABIA said the plane left Austin at 6:28 p.m. Southwest said the plane departed three-and-a-half hours behind schedule.

According to Lisa Birkman, a passenger on the plane and former Williamson County Commissioner, about 20 to 30 minutes into the flight one passenger was told to move seats.

"Then the pilot came on the intercom and said that we were turning around," she said.

She said two young males were taken off the plane when they landed.

"My husband said another passenger told him that one guy reached over his seat and punched another passenger," Birkman told KVUE.

Check back on this story for updates.

© 2017 KVUE-TV