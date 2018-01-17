Three men arrested in murders of Spring couple

Bao and Jenny Lam (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON - Three people have been arrested in the capital murders of the husband and wife found shot to death in their home in Spring.

The bodies of Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61 years old, were found by authorities late Saturday night inside their 2-story home that was ransacked, police said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, officials said they arrested three men in connection to the killings.

They have been identified as Khari Ty Kendrick, 23, Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21, and Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20.

Khari and Aakiel are half-brothers, officials said.

Officials said tips from the public helped lead them to the three men. One of the men has confessed to his role in the crime.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at this time, deputies believe the crime was random and the suspects did not know the Lam's.

The suspects returned to the home up to six times after the Lam's were killed, Gonzalez said.

Another home in the subdivision was also burglarized but it is not yet clear if the suspects are responsible for that crime as well.

Gonzalez asked for anyone who many know the suspects or have had any kind of contact with them to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS to provide deputies with additional information.

"We definitely feel that this isn't the first time they have done something like this...We want to make sure that if others have been victimized out there that we can also bring some closure and justice to them as well." said Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

The deceased couple's son spoke during the press conference and commended the agencies involved and also thanked the media and the public for help in finding the suspects.

Deputies stressed for the public to always be aware of surroundings and to report any sort of suspicious activity.

