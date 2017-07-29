Son, daughter-in-law of former mayor jump to their deaths, reports say

Glenn and Patricia Scarpelli committed suicide Friday morning, according to reports (Photo: File)

BRICK, N.J. — The son and daughter-in-law of former Mayor Joseph C. Scarpelli committed suicide early Friday morning by jumping from a Manhattan office building, according to the New York Post and Brick Shorebeat.

Glenn and Patricia Scarpelli, ages 53 and 50, respectively, left behind a suicide note titled: “WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE,” but went onto explain in the letter that they were in a “financial spiral” and could no longer live with that reality, according to the New York Post article.

The couple were found between Park and Madison avenues in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Midtown after jumping from the ninth-floor window of a 17-story building at 5:45 a.m., the Post reported.

The couple had two children, ages 19 and 20.

Glenn Scarpelli worked as a chiropractor in New York, according to the news reports.

His father, Joseph Scarpelli, served as Brick’s mayor for nearly 13 years before he resigned in December 2006, one month before he pleaded guilty to taking at least $5,000 from a developer who sought building approvals in town between 1998 and 2003.

The former mayor could not be immediately reached for comment.

If you're thinking about suicide, get immediate help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

