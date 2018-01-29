Jack and Sonya get to see the SNL 'buttery flaky crust' spoof

HERMON (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Just when you thought it was safe to go to Dysart's again, Saturday Night Live goes and works its magic.

► VIDEO: Jack and Sonya watch the SNL spoof for the first time

SNL decided it was time to spoof one of Maine's most notorious 'viral videos.' Will Farrell and Kate McKinnon spoofed the now world famous Dysart's 'baked in a buttery, flaky crust' video that went worldwide back in 2012.

Jack and Sonya Palmer were featured in a Dysart’s Restaurant commercial that had the couple saying the line “baked in a buttery, flaky crust.” The problem there was Jack, had trouble saying the line. Over and over and over again, Jack flubbed. Each mistake was funnier than the next.

► VIDEO: Dysart's Commerical - "Buttery Flaky Outtakes" from 2012.

After one flub, Sonya perked up, 'You should have had me do that.' Jack quickly said, 'oh, yeah...she does that good.' Spoken like a man who knows what to say to stay happily married for 50-plus-years

Well - after a few more takes, the film crew decided to give Sonja a chance to show Jack how it's done. I think you might know what's coming next.

Sonya stepped up for her shining moment, 'Baked in a baked...whoops! Baked in a buttery tasty flake.' The crew laughed...husband Jack laughed harder.

Sonya was having none of it, '... Jack, go outdoors.'

The bloopers were made into a video posted on YouTube, and to date has over 4.5 million views.

McKinnon and Farrell were dressed almost exactly like Jack and Sonja in Saturday night's spoof. Some of the jargon was the same, but as you can imagine with the comedic minds of McKinnon and Farrell, things went off the rails.

► VIDEO: SNL spoof of Dysart's outtake video

On Sunday morning, Jack and Sonja made their trek to Dysart’s for their regular Sunday breakfast and when they arrived, everyone was talking about the Saturday Night Live skit.

They had no idea. When NEWS CENTER Maine caught up with the couple Sunday morning, they still hadn't seen the skit. We had a chance to see their first reactions.

'I think she looks a little older than me,' said Sonya Palmer of Kate McKinnon as she watched the video. 'She got the same pin and everything.'

'They did good as far as I’m concerned,' said Jack Palmer. 'Especially with what they had to work with. Fantastic.'

The original video was produced by Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications in Bangor. Elizabeth Sutherland, a partner at Sutherland Weston Marking Communications, had no idea that SNL was going to be spoofing the 2012 video.

'At first, I thought this is way too cool to be spoofed by an iconic show,' said Sutherland. 'I think they did a really good job. Personally, I think Jack and Sonya were a little bit better. I think that comes from the years of teamwork that married couple has.'

Jack and Sonya may be viral video superstars, but that will never stop them from searching for that perfect 'buttery, flaky crust' at their favorite Dysart's location.

