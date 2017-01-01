Small plane crashes into carport of New Braunfels house

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS - There were no injuries when a small plane crashed into the roof of a carport at a New Braunfels house Sunday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on New Year's Day at a house in the 1600 block of Wald Road.

Responding officers said the 67-year-old pilot was flying the single-seat Ultralight plane when the aircraft lost power. The pilot attempted to land the plane in an empty field behind the house but clipped some power lines, causing the plane to crash into the roof of a carport attached to the house.

The pilot and the four residents inside of the home were all uninjured, police said.

The New Braunfels Fire Department was able to quickly contain a small fuel leak from the plane after the crash. New Braunfels Utilities came to the scene to restore power to the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified and will investigate the crash.

