Sleet/snow mix possible this evening

You ready for another round of snow, Houston?

It's becoming more likely Mother Nature will deliver a second round of sleet and snow for a large part of southeast Texas this Tuesday evening.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a light band of freezing rain and snow has developed in the Austin area and is pushing in our direction. The window for this frozen mix will open between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and last through midnight.

Temperatures Tuesday have barely risen above freezing and will quickly drop below 32 degrees after sunset. This means bridges and overpasses may quickly become icy and dangerous Tuesday night. Amounts could range from trace accumulations to 1/2" of sleet/snow in some spots.

Stay weather aware tonight. We'll be here with updates throughout the evening and get live coverage on KHOU 11 News at 4-5-6-10 p.n..

KHOU 11 News will have full team coverage beginning at 4 a.m. on Wednesday tracking any potential traffic trouble. Click here for the latest forecast, local radar and future outlook.

Send your weather photos to photos@khou.com

Send phone videos (shot sideways) to assignments@khou.com and we may use yours on TV.

© 2018 KHOU-TV