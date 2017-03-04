Skeletal remains found inside home in the Heights

HOUSTON - Skeletal remains were found inside a home in the Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said new homeowners were moving in when they found the remains in between the sheetrock of the kitchen.

Authorities are on the scene and a KHOU 11 News crew is en route to the scene.

Details are limited but we are working to get more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.

