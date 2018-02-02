Six More Weeks of Winter... Really?

The groundhog has spoken! This morning high atop Gobblers Knob in Puxatony PA., Puxatony Phil emerged from his den, saw his shadow and dove back in for what legend says will be six more cold weeks of winter. Over time, the groundhog's forecast is right about 39% of the time.

A quick look at NOAA's two week climate outlook paints the east half of the nation in a likely 'colder' than normal (blue) pattern. It looks like the rodent and NOAA are in agreement. Houston is on the edge of the below normal temperature forecast.

I expect some warm ups, then some cool downs over the next few days. No freezes in the extended forecast for now. Still not planting my spring garden or replacing my dead landscaping just yet.

