SILVER ALERT: SAPD searching for missing 66-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the search for 66-year-old Donna Jo Goode.
Goode is described as 5’6, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on January 11 at 11:30 a.m. on Arrowhead Drive wearing a black sweater and purple pants and driving a white, 1999 Toyota Corolla.
Officials say that her disappearance could harm her health.
If you have any information about this missing person, you’re asked to call police.
