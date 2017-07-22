Sid Miller endorses Kid Rock's run for Senate

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller endorsed Kid Rock's run for United States Senator on Facebook Thursday morning.

"I dont [sic] care what Kid Rock looks like. He supports and defends the Constitution, is an ardent defender of the 2nd Amendment, and backed Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton for President. While I dont [sic] share his position on each and every issue facing our great country, He and I are much closer on the issues than his opponent--Democrat incumbent Debbie Stabenow. I believe that Kid Rock will be a great United States Senator and that is why he has my strong endorsement!" Miller wrote in the post.

Rock announced his plan July 12 on Twitter. He would run against Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stabenow, Rock's opponent, tweeted "I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan."

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

