Shiner Beer donates $500,000 to Harvey relief

Spoetzl Brewery, makers of Texas' beloved Shiner beer, has joined the ranks of businesses contributing to relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The iconic Texas brewery announced Friday that they donated $500,000 to several nonprofit organizations providing aid to Texans impacted by the devastating storm.

"We have family, friends and fans all across Texas who have been affected in many ways by Hurricane Harvey," Shiner said in a Facebook post. "Our hearts go out to them, and we want to help."

Spoetzl Brewery is located in Shiner, TX, which is in Lavaca County, one of the counties included in a disaster declaration from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the brewery posted:

Thanks to all of you for your kind thoughts and inquiries about the brewery, our workers and the town of Shiner. We appreciate your concern. We're working to get back on our feet and have re-opened the brewery. We're now focusing on what we can do to help Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey, in the immediate future and down the road.

