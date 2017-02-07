WILCO Sheriff's Office creates surprise for teen fighting cancer

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - A teen fighting cancer got a special surprise from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Two SWAT team members rappelled down the side of the Dell Children's hospital where Clayton Dalton, 17, is being treated for stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare disease that affects his soft tissues.

He was hit with the news just last week.

Sheriff Robert Chody met the teen during his campaign for office. Dalton was one of his twitter followers; He requested uniform patches from the sheriff and the two soon began a growing friendship.

That's why when the sheriff learned of Clayton's condition he wanted to find a way to support him.

“We wanna be a little distraction through the challenge in his life right now,” Sheriff Chody said. “The SWAT team leader got together said we really want to get involved.”

Fourteen members of the WILCO SWAT team handed over a signed helmet along with several patches to match his new deputy uniform shirt.

The family says this meant the world to the teen.

"I never thought I'd impact people's lives so much,” Dalton said. “It makes me feel special.”

And although the moment lasted only a handful of a minute, the impression it left is unforgettable.

To follow his journey you can follow him on Facebook at Clayton's Crusaders.

