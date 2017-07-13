More than 50,000 gallons crude oil spills in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities say an excavator cut a crude oil pipeline four miles southwest of Bastrop on Thursday morning, forcing nearby residents to evacuate or shelter in place.

County officials said the line was ruptured sometime after 8:30 a.m. July 13 near 417 FM 20, which is just south of Shiloh Road. In a statement, Magellan Midstream Partners, the company that owns the Longhorn pipeline, said a contractor was conducting maintenance on the system when it ruptured.

The company's preliminary estimate is that 1,200 barrels or 50,400 gallons spilled in the release. KVUE's Tina Shively reported the pipeline carries oil from Port Aransas to El Paso.

FM 20 has been closed in both directions, and authorities said residents within one mile of the rupture have been asked to evacuate. Those evacuated can go to the River Valley Christian Fellowship Church located along Texas 71.

Here is the map of the evacuated area for the Mesquite Oil Spill off of FM 20. We will work on getting a text list of addresses soon. pic.twitter.com/HCictXUcpB — BastropCntyTexas OEM (@BastropCntyOEM) July 13, 2017

The pipeline company said efforts are being made to minimize the environmental impact and public safety. No injuries have been reported, according to Magellan representatives.

Authorities estimated early Thursday afternoon that cleaning up the spill would take around eight hours.

Read the full statement from Magellan Midstream Partners below:

Shortly before 9 a.m. CST this morning, a contractor working on Magellan’s Longhorn pipeline system struck a fitting on the pipeline approximately 4 miles southwest of Bastrop, TX causing a release. The incident occurred when the contractor was conducting maintenance activities on the pipeline, which was in service at the time. The preliminary volume estimate of the release is 1,200 barrels. The pipeline was immediately and safely shut down and the line segment has been isolated.



Efforts are in progress to contain the crude oil release to minimize environmental impact and to ensure public safety. As a safety precaution, several families near the site have temporarily evacuated and a section of FM 20 has been closed. There are no injuries associated with the incident.



Local emergency responders, Magellan representatives, clean-up crews, and environmental crews are currently on site. All appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified. Clean-up activities will be underway this morning.

KVUE has a crew at the scene. This story is being updated.

