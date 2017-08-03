Several small earthquakes recorded in central Oklahoma

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering (Photo: Petrovich9, Petrovich9)

EDMOND, OKLA. - At least five small earthquakes have been recorded in central Oklahoma by the U.S. Geological Survey.



The quakes struck Tuesday night and Wednesday just east of Edmond, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. No injuries or damage are reported.



The largest quake was magnitude 3.5, recorded at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, while a 3.3 magnitude temblor was recorded at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.



Two magnitude 3.0 earthquakes were recorded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and a magnitude 2.6 quake struck Wednesday.



Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.



Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of earthquakes had dropped recently as the state imposed restrictions on the injection of wastewater into underground disposal wells.

