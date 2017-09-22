Senior living center residents file lawsuit against landlord

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Late Friday evening, seniors fighting to stay in their flood-damaged high-rise living center filed a lawsuit against their landlord.

Only three residents are named in the suit but others plan to join as well.

BREAKING: Seniors at 2100 Memorial filed lawsuit against The Houston Housing Authority. Residents fighting to stay in bldg. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Uk0vUeoZPP — Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) September 23, 2017

They are suing the Houston Housing Authority who claimed earlier this week the building is no longer safe for residents. The residents were given a have a five day deadline to move out.

HHA has since relaxed that and offered to pay moving expenses and find new apartments for the residents. At least 50 of them are in new homes.

Others say the only places left are either too expensive, too far away, or in areas they don't feel safe.

Related Links:

Senior living center residents ordered to evacuate

Seniors meet with HHA board, CEO about relocation plan

Senior residents at 2100 Memorial meet with attorney

View petition filed by residents here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV