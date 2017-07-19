Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

FILE PHOTO: PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 23: Arizona Senator John McCain watches a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on June 23, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.



In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.



The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.



The doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.



McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

The McCain family released a statement Wednesday evening.

