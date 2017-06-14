Senator describes chaos, terror during shooting

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) briefs members of the media near Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting took place on June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Lawmakers and congressional staffers were practicing for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, when a shooter opened fired Wednesday morning. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the people shot.

Texas Congressman Joe Barton and his 10-year-old son were among those who took cover in the dugout.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake recounts what he witnessed on the baseball field.

