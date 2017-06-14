KHOU
Senator describes chaos, terror during shooting

CBS News , KHOU 9:41 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

Lawmakers and congressional staffers were practicing for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, when a shooter opened fired Wednesday morning. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the people shot.  

Texas Congressman Joe Barton and his 10-year-old son were among those who took cover in the dugout.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake recounts what he witnessed on the baseball field.

