Senator describes chaos, terror during shooting

Lawmakers and congressional staffers were practicing for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, when a shooter opened fired Wednesday morning. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the people shot.
Texas Congressman Joe Barton and his 10-year-old son were among those who took cover in the dugout.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake recounts what he witnessed on the baseball field.
