Seguin Deputy Chief returns home after Las Vegas shooting

The sounds of the hustle and bustle at the airport can be a lot to take in, especially when you're just trying to get home.

But for one man flying in from Las Vegas Tuesday, it is a homecoming that has a special meaning.

Seguin Police Deputy Chief Bruce Ure didn't think he would make it back to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport or continue his career in law enforcement.

He's one of many more than 500 who were injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

Ure was standing in the VIP section, the section closest to the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

"All of a sudden I heard the bullet go by me because I [was] laying down, and I heard that whistle and thump as it hits the ground and that's when it broke up and it kinda sliced my hand a little bit," Ure said.

But his injury didn't stop Ure from helping others.

"I came across a guy that was shot through the leg I use to be an EMT - he was bleeding profusely, this guy was dying - so I dragged him across the street and you still hear them the bullets hitting out in the street," Ure recalled.

Ure said he stayed with the man until they got to the hospital, but doesn't consider himself a hero.

"I'm a guy that's been trained all of his career - this is what I do.I was doing my job that I was trained for and get paid for - but it just happened to be in Vegas,"

Ure plans to take a few days off before returning to the Seguin Police Department.

