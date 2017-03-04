Security guard fatality stabbed at Northern Virginia mall

Virginia State Promo (Photo: Shane Music)

WASHINGTON — A security guard was stabbed to death Saturday during a suspected shoplifting at a Burlington Coat Factory store in Northern Virginia, authorities say.

Prince William County Police said the stabbing occurred at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge at around 2 p.m. ET.

Two loss-prevention employees confronted a suspected shoplifter as he was leaving the building, police said. During the encounter, a struggle ensued and one of the employees was stabbed. The employee was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other employee was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly on foot, police said. They conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The name of the stabbing victim has not been released.

Contributing: The Associated Press

