Security beefed up in downtown for World Series Game 7

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Astros fans all over Houston will be heading out Wednesday night to watch the winner-take-all Game 7 of the World Series and even though the game is in Los Angeles, thousands of people will be showing up at Minute Maid Park and the surrounding bars to catch the game.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday he has “the utmost confidence” that Houston’s public safety workers can keep those fans safe.

Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite with the Houston Police Department said his department is prepping for tens of thousands of people downtown Wednesday night and should expect the same safety plan as the previous night: a perimeter with vehicles as barricades to keep cars and people from mixing, even by accident, and both uniformed and plainclothes officers throughout the area.

The assistant chief expects mobility to be the biggest challenge and says fans should expect street closures and congestion.

“Does (Tuesday’s terror attack in) New York really change what we do? Not really,” said Assistant Chief Satterwhite. “If we had specific information targeting something or a threat here in Houston, that might be something that I would lean, go heavily in terms of additional security for those things. Right now, we have a plan that protects everybody as best as possible, has plenty of officers out there watching and being mindful, and is set to protect what we think are gonna be choke points where large crowds will gather.”

After Wednesday’s game, Assistant Chief Satterwhite says police will still be busy with what he calls “other events associated with the series.”

He said plans are in the works for something as soon as this Friday, where police will use “all the resources that we need to protect the route, protect the people that attend, ensure mobility.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV