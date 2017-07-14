Close Season 5 Pack Your Bag Challenge Great Day's Cristina Kooker is on the road again for Visit Houston's Pack Your Bag Challenge, it's your chance to win a staycation! Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:12 AM. CDT July 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For your chance to win a staycation at Houston's finest hotels with Visit Houston and Great Day Houston's Pack Your Bag Challenge go to WWW.VISITHOUSTON.COM/PACKYOURBAG © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mother warns of new 'pink' drug that killed son Two children expected to be OK after being found unresponsive in car VERIFY: Illegal to watch or download copyrighted material? Vehicle collides with, dragged by train in La Marque Brides left without dresses as Alfred Angelo closes stores Barista called hero after Sugar Land shooting Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family Houston Forecast for Friday morning MenMissingPA Man arrested after leading police on 5-city chase More Stories Sketch released of suspect wanted in shooting of… Jul 14, 2017, 10:33 a.m. Former teacher sentenced to 15 years for abusing… Jul 14, 2017, 8:47 a.m. Four Texas A&M students arrested following violent… Jul 14, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs