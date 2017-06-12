Search for missing 28-year-old man

Francisco Sifuentes.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man from Houston.

Francisco Sifuentes was last seen leaving a sports bar in north Harris County on June 8.

Authorities said they found his abandoned vehicle, but he remains missing.

Sifuentes has been described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black slacks and a white dress shirt.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Harris County Pct. 4 at (281) 376-3472 or TexasEquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

