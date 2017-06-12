KHOU
Close

Search for missing 28-year-old man

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:36 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man from Houston. 

Francisco Sifuentes was last seen leaving a sports bar in north Harris County on June 8. 

Authorities said they found his abandoned vehicle, but he remains missing. 

Sifuentes has been described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black slacks and a white dress shirt. 

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Harris County Pct. 4 at (281) 376-3472 or TexasEquuSearch at (281) 309-9500. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories