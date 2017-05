Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered the commencement address to University of Houston graduates Friday morning at TDECU Stadium. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered the commencement address to University of Houston graduates Friday morning at TDECU Stadium.

The actor and former governor of California encouraged graduates to look beyond themselves and help others in their community.

More than 8,000 students graduated from UH Friday. Schwarzenegger received an honorary degree.

