SAPD officer shot in head ‘is not expected to survive,' McManus says

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO –The San Antonio police officer shot in the head during a shootout north of downtown Thursday is not expected to survive, SAPD Chief William McManus said during a press conference on Friday.

Chief McManus identified the officer shot in the head as Miguel Moreno. The second SAPD officer involved in the shooting was Julio Cavazos who was shot in the torso. McManus said that Cavazos successfully completed surgery Thursday night, but has more to go. Doctors said he is expected to survive.

Both officers are in their 30s and are nine-year veterans of the force.

"I'm at a loss for words on how to describe what a tragedy this is," McManus said.

RELATED | SAPD officer in 'grave, grave' condition after shooting north of downtown

Chief McManus said the two officers were out “working and working hard” prior to the shooting.

The incident began Thursday afternoon during a "pedestrian contact" near San Antonio College, McManus said.

He said the officers were patrolling for vehicle burglaries and looking at a possible vehicle that was broken into. McManus said that as soon as the officers got out of their car, a suspect began firing at them.

After Moreno was hit, McManus said Cavazos was able to pull Moreno from passenger door are to get him out of the line of fire. Cavazos was able to shoot one of the suspects who opened fire. That suspect later died.

SAPD doesn’t know how the two suspects know each other.

“I think the lesson learned in some cases, is there is no lesson learned except the reminder of dangerous the job is.,” McManus said.

Both officers were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

RELATED | SA community offers well wishes to SAPD on social media

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

© 2017 KENS-TV