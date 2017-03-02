Sandra Bland Act filed in Texas Legislature

Sandra Bland (Photo: Courtesy Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas - State representatives filed the Sandra Bland Act in Austin on Thursday.

If approved, the new bill would increase police training for de-escalating tense situations and promote mental health awareness.

It also ensures proper care for inmates and limits police searches when someone is pulled over for a traffic violation.

Police arrested Sandra Bland in Waller County after a traffic stop in July of 2015. Three days later, Bland was found dead in her jail cell. Her death was ruled a suicide.

The case and video of the traffic stop spread across social media and gained attention across the country.

