Sandra Bland Act filed in Texas Legislature

The new bill proposes limiting police searches when someone is pulled over and requires officers to undergo training on resolving confrontations among other issues.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:46 PM. CST March 02, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas - State representatives filed the Sandra Bland Act in Austin on Thursday. 

If approved, the new bill would increase police training for de-escalating tense situations and promote mental health awareness.

It also ensures proper care for inmates and limits police searches when someone is pulled over for a traffic violation.

Police arrested Sandra Bland in Waller County after a traffic stop in July of 2015. Three days later, Bland was found dead in her jail cell. Her death was ruled a suicide. 

The case and video of the traffic stop spread across social media and gained attention across the country.

