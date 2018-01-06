San Antonio's 6th Annual Coffee Festival brings in thousands

The chilly and gloomy weather on Saturday didn’t stop San Antonio’s coffee lovers from venturing downtown to get their fix.

Robert and Vanessa Fite have been enjoying coffee together for 24 years.

“I’ve made him a cup of coffee every morning for the last 24 years,” Vanessa said. “We are celebrating our 24th wedding anniversary!”

She added that her husband proposed to her on the River Walk. It’s no surprise that their favorite blend is from HEB.

“We need lots of coffee between running a business and having kids,” she said.

The 6th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival took place in Downtown’s historic La Villita. This year brought out more local coffee vendors that hail from San Antonio to Austin to New Braunfels. And with more coffee, comes more people.

Vendors say that they had trouble keeping up with the demand. Halfway through the festival, they were out of their allotted 7,000 cups for tasting!

As for the Fites, we have a feeling these two lovebirds will be coming back next year.

For a full list of vendors and more information on the coffee festival, click here.

