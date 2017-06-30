KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Salvation Army

Major Kent Davis

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:59 AM. CDT June 30, 2017

Major Kent Davis, Area Commander, Salvation Army speaks to Deborah Duncan about their upcoming "Christmas in July 5K Walk"

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories