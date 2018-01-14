SA man accused of threatening mass shooting for Steelers-Jaguars game

Choochongkol now faces the felony charge of making a terroristic threat to the public. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is accused of threatening a mass murder and suicide at Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 shows that the local CBS station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania received a threatening letter on Thursday, January 11 stating:

“This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

Investigators traced the IP address back to World Wide Clinical Trials of San Antonio located in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410 on the city’s northeast side.

On Thursday, January 11 Heinz Field also reported additional social media threats made to players and attendees. A more in-depth suicide/mass shooting threat was also uploaded to the field’s contact us portal on its website.

That IP address was also traced back to the same San Antonio location at World Wide Clinical Trials.

Police contacted the company and zeroed in two computers that were used to send the threats and through surveillance they concluded that 40-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol, also known as Jason Monatham, was the suspect.

The company told investigators that Choochongkol is a test subject who had participated in 25 trials with the company since 2011.

The affidavit shows he admitted to using the computers but did not admit to making any threats and said he had no knowledge of them.

He did admit to researching Heinz Field’s website as well as the news station’s website which received the initial threat.

Choochongkol was arrested on Friday, January 12 and processed into the Bexar County Jail. He was released the next day on bond.

Choochongkol now faces the third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat to the public.

© 2018 KENS-TV