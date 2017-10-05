Round Rock hotel shuts down after Legionnaires' disease outbreak

Caution tape (Photo: MasterShot)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - The SpringHill Suites in Round Rock will not operate until health officials can locate the source of legionella bacteria that sickened three hotel guests, an employee and an unidentified person, the Williamson County Health Department confirmed to KVUE Thursday afternoon.

Deb Strahler, with the Health Department, said the State Department of Health Services was notified about the first two cases of Legionnaires' disease Friday, and the second two cases were confirmed Monday.

The SpringHill Suites, located at 2960 Hoppe Trail, said in a statement the fifth person was confirmed Wednesday. The hotel added that all of the individuals with the disease had been in the hotel building "at various times this past summer".

Currently, the health department is conducting tests to find the source of the bacteria.

The hotel is cooperating with the health department, and have enlisted a third-party vendor to investigate the source, said Strahler.

SpringHill Suites said they voluntarily closed the building on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., and they anticipate to remain closed until the property clears all of its inspections. The inspection process could take up to three weeks to complete, and staff hopes to reopen the hotel as early as Oct. 24, representatives said.

"The SpringHill Suites Austin Round Rock apologizes to all guests who are inconvenienced by this unforeseen incident, and the hotel is working to relocate all current guests, and those with existing reservations, to nearby hotels. We trust that our prompt and complete action to address this important concern will quickly remedy the situation and enable us to resume business as usual," SpringHill Suites officials said in a statement.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe type of pneumonia, which people can contract from inhaling the legionella bacteria in small droplets of water, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Center for Disease Control reports legionella bacteria can spread in man-made water systems like showers, faucets, air conditioning units, hot tubs and large plumbing systems etc.

It is rare for Legionnaires' disease to spread from person to person, according to the CDC.

