Rockets' Sam Dekker engaged

HOUSTON - The Rockets’ season may be over, but one player has reason to celebrate this offseason.
Houston forward Sam Dekker got engaged to ESPN and FOX Sports reporter Olivia Harlan over the weekend, according to Instagram posts from both of them.
Dekker posted a photo of Harlan with her ring, saying in the caption, “The best teammate I could have!”
Harlan posted a video of the two of them singing in the car before showing off her ring, saying, “I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night❤️ that means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
