Rockets' Sam Dekker engaged

NBA player Sam Dekker and Olivia Harland at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

HOUSTON - The Rockets’ season may be over, but one player has reason to celebrate this offseason.

Houston forward Sam Dekker got engaged to ESPN and FOX Sports reporter Olivia Harlan over the weekend, according to Instagram posts from both of them.

Dekker posted a photo of Harlan with her ring, saying in the caption, “The best teammate I could have!”

The best teammate I could have! A post shared by Sam Dekker (@samdek7) on May 27, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Harlan posted a video of the two of them singing in the car before showing off her ring, saying, “I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night❤️ that means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man.”

I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night❤️ that means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man A post shared by Olivia Harlan (@olivia_harlan) on May 27, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!

