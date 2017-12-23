Rocket carrying satellites streaks across sky over Arizona

The rocket seen over Phoenix Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Rachel Holbert)

PHOENIX - A rocket and vapor trail was spotted in the skies over Phoenix Friday night.

NASA said it is a Falcon 9 rocket carrying satellites.

The rocket launched from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc northwest of Los Angeles.

The SpaceX launch is the 18th and final mission of the year, sending 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Next, a communications company.

TIME LAPSE: Falcon 9 seen over Phoenix

MORE VIDEO: Rocket launch seen from Arizona

The sight caused many to speculate on social media about what they were seeing, with guesses ranging from aliens, to Santa Claus, to a North Korean missile.

Weird light seen facing west from Surprise (over the white tanks). It descended very slowly to the ground. what is this? @12News #BeOn12 pic.twitter.com/n1QUv3oBXU — braden (@_bcox88) December 23, 2017

😂😂😂 #SpaceX gotta give a better Public notice... I aint know if this was a Rocket, aliens, Santa Claus, or North Korea pic.twitter.com/3kbPsTLiJb — JuJu Tha G (@JuJuThaG) December 23, 2017

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk had a little fun with the abundant theories on Twitter, posting a video of the rocket with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."

Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

