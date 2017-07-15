Riot breaks out at Killeen Mall involving 30-45 people

(Courtesy): Ashley Long (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - At 6:19 p.m., Killeen Police responded to a call regarding a fight in the Killeen Mall food court.

30-45 adults and juveniles were reportedly involved.

When police arrived at the scene, officers were unable to get control of the riot inside, and escorted the riot out of the building.

The riot then continued outside of the mall. According to Killeen PD, witnesses claim there were possession of firearms, but no shots were fired.

As additional units arrived, a vehicle with persons from the riot was pointed out to police, and was pulled over. Firearms were reportedly found in the car. Five people from the vehicle were taken into custody.

As officers dealt with the car, three more males approached the officers, and were also arrested.

The 4 adults and 4 juveniles were arrested for riot, according to Sergeant Rinehart of Killeen PD. By law in the State of Texas, a fight involving more than seven people constitutes riot charges.

No injuries were reported by the police.

Channel 6 news will provide more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KCEN-TV