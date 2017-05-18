Richardson road rage shooting victim identified

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man falls over edge at Topgolf in Fort Worth
-
Woman writes 'help me' in dirt while accompanying man on walk
-
Woman's phone stolen, held for ransom
-
Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dies at age 52
-
Home invasion suspect killed at home near Tomball
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
Strays in the city: Handful of zip codes responsible for many stray animal calls
-
Student's online petition for finals goes viral
-
Hospital closes abruptly without paying staff
-
Suspect fatally shot during home invasion near Tomball
More Stories
-
Hit-and-run driver kills 91-year-old woman in the HeightsMay 19, 2017, 4:43 a.m.
-
HPD: Wrong-way motorcyclist killed in crash on Katy FreewayMay 19, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
'We're hurting': SAFD firefighter killed, two hurt…Mar 22, 2016, 5:33 p.m.