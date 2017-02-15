Reward offered for wanted fugitive from Bryan

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: Summers, Zac)

BRYAN, Texas -- A man with ties to the Brazos Valley has been added to the state's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a cash reward up to $7,500 for the capture of Michael Christopher Sanchez. The 32-year-old's last known address was in Bryan, but he also has ties to Houston and Hearne, Texas.

According to DPS, Sanchez is a Latin Kings gang member wanted for parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity. He has been on the run since September 2015; his criminal history includes burglary, assault and drug charges.

Sanchez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, chest, head, left leg and arms; and multiple scars on his face. Sanchez has prior work history as a skilled mechanic.

Anyone with information about Sanchez can call DPS at (979)-776-3101. All tips are anonymous.

