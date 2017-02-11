Reward in Schertz murder case increased, search continues in Houston

Henry Gutierrez reward sign (Photo: KENS 5)

The reward for information on the murder of a Schertz businessman is now up to $35,000. The family of Henry Gutierrez says that they recently received a $5,000 donation to raise the total.

Gutierrez was shot and killed inside his home on Christmas Eve of 2015. Investigators believe that the killer also took Gutierrez’s car.

Gift cards that Gutierrez bought were later found to be used in Houston.

Gutierrez was the owner of the Bexar Waste Company. His family told KENS 5 that they will begin distributing reward flyers in Houston early next week.

Anyone with information should call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200 or call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

