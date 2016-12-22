Retro video games make cool gift alternative to NES Classic

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - If you’re still searching for a NES Classic it might be time to turn to alternate solutions.

KHOU 11 News took a trip to Game Over Videogames in northeast Houston to find the decades-old solution to a "new" Christmas problem.

Until Wednesday, Game Over Videogames had original circa 1985 Nintendo Entertainment Systems sitting on the shelf for $69.99.

“We just sold out yesterday of the NES,” said store manager, Shelby Smith. “There’s a very good chance we get another one today.”

Think of Game Over Videogames as a pawn shop for gamers.

People bring in their old games and consoles and trade them for cash. This Christmas season has produced record numbers of original NES’s being sold back to the shop.

“We might have one today and not tomorrow but we always have the reproduction consoles that play the classic games,” said Smith.

If you or a family member is just looking to play vintage NES games, a reproduction console might be for you.

Reproduction consoles sell for about $50.

Smith says they are always in stock and they play the near 1,000 games made for the NES. The new NES Classic can only play 60 pre-loaded games.

“If you want to explore all the games you played as a kid it’s going to be a better option,” said Smith.

Finding an old solution to a new problem doesn’t always work out.

Original NES games are sold for about $20 each, whereas the new NES Classic come out-of-the-box with 60 games for about $60.