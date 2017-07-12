Pilot rescued after single-engine plane crashes into Lake Travis

Pace Bend Park (Photo: Travis County Parks website)

A pilot was rescued after his single-engine plane crashed into Lake Travis Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in Lake Travis near Pace Bend. The only person on the plane was the pilot, a man in his 40s. He was not injured in the crash.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the plane is a small amphibious aircraft and was three-fourths of the way underwater when first responders arrived on the scene.

Lynn Lunsford, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Statesman that the plane appeared to have flipped over while landing on the lake and is now being towed to shore for investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is released.

