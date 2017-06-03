A photograph taken on a mobile phone shows British police cars blocking the entrance to London Bridge, in central London on June 3, 2017, following an incident on the bridge. Police are dealing with a "major incident" on London Bridge, Transport for London said on Saturday, after witnesses reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel SORABJI (Photo credit should read DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL SORABJI, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON - LONDON — British police responded to eyewitness reports late Saturday that a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. There were also reports of a stabbing incident in nearby Borough Market. It was not clear if they were related.

On London Bridge, witnesses described seeing a white van mounting the sidewalk and injuring at least six people at about 10:30 p.m. A BBC reporter who was on the bridge at the time said the van was driving around 50 miles per hour. Metropolitan police confirmed an incident but released few details.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," they tweeted at 10:30 pm local time.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

British Transport Police said they have received reports of multiple casualties.

London Bridge was closed in both directions, British Transport Police said. Twitter users began uploading footage of police on the scene.

In the incident at Borough Market, an area that houses many food stalls and pubs and is popular with tourists, Metropolitan police said armed officers had been sent to the area after reports of stabbings, possibly at a restaurant.

Police said shots have been fired and urged people to flee the area.

There were also reports of a third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. There could be as many as three suspects.

The British Prime Minister's office said Theresa May is being regularly updated on the situation and the White House said President Trump has been briefed.

Reports of the incident reflected fear that the incident could be terrorism. Britain has weathered two recent terrorism attacks in recent months. In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

On May 22, a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

Special units can't tell us anything but need us to "get to safety" at London Bridge #LondonBridge @BBCBreaking #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/RAgXfAzHR6 — Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017

People being evacuated away from scene looking shocked and crying #LondonBridge — Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017

President Donald Trump posted about the London Bridge incident Saturday evening.

NEW: Pres. Trump responds to incidents in London: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there" pic.twitter.com/5ojOnE19XU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2017

