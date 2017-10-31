KHOU
Reports: NYC police respond to shots fired near World Trade Center; one person in custody

KHOU 2:58 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

NEW YORK CITY - ​Police are responding to shots fired near the World Trade Center in New York City.

There are multiple people reportedly injured. Officers said one person is in custody. 

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

