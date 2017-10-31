Reports: NYC police respond to shots fired near World Trade Center; one person in custody

NEW YORK CITY - ​Police are responding to shots fired near the World Trade Center in New York City.

There are multiple people reportedly injured. Officers said one person is in custody.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

NYPD says one person is in custody after reports that multiple people may have been injured in a NYC shooting https://t.co/HJVtkSeidU pic.twitter.com/zZB87hJ1Qx — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

MORE: Reports of multiple injuries after shots fired in Manhattan; NYPD says one person is in custody https://t.co/MiQ2bKqGiq pic.twitter.com/OYLXqtbqAn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

BREAKING: New York City police respond to shots fired near World Trade Center; one person in custody. https://t.co/kAJVfR5NkF — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017

