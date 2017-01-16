Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

A man prays outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, January 2, 2017, Turkey. (Photo by Getty Images)

ISTANBUL -- Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

RELATED: At least 35 people killed in nightclub attack

The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul’s district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

Hurriyet newspaper and other media have identified the gunman as Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national. The suspect was to undergo medical checks before being taken to a police headquarters for questioning, the paper said in its online edition.

Dogan news agency published what it said was the first image of the attacker. It showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. Private NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.

The gunman left 39 dead and nearly 70 injured in his wake, many of them tourists.

Police say he left the club in another taxi, heading to an apartment near the airport only to walk casually away. Investigators searched the apartment but at the time turned up nothing.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved