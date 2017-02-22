Religious leaders come together after threats made toward Jewish community

Bishop James Dixon with the Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship speaks at a meeting on Wednesday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Faith leaders in the Houston area came together on Wednesday to support the Jewish community.

The gesture comes two days after a bomb threat was called into the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston.

The local center was one of 11 JCC’s threatened this week.

Wednesday's gathering was held at the Anti-Defamation League Office in Houston.

“We’re not here as black, white, Jew, gentile, Protestant or Catholic. We’re here as the family of God,” said Bishop James Dixon, Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship.

“No parent anywhere should be worrying about this in America in 2017 nor having to explain this sort of thing to his or her child,” said Dayal Gross, Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL says there’s been an uptick in these kinds of incidents lately

In January, Memorial High School was covered in swastikas and racist graffiti.

In addition, the group says they’ve counted a total of 68 incidents at 53 Jewish Community Centers in 26 states and one Canadian province this year.

“The perpetrator or perpetrators are using very sophisticated technology to be able to mask the identity of where the call is being placed from as well as the caller’s voice,” said Gross. “For example, the call that was made to the Evelyn Rubenstein Community Center actually showed up as if it was coming from the Jewish Community Center.”

In response to the anonymous displays of hate, religious leaders are proudly preaching a message of love.

“I feel that it is we at this moment who need that support and assurance that we are not alone. I am so grateful that we have received it,” said Rabbi Samuel Karff.

